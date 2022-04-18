Astros rotation evaluation: Verlander’s gem leads the way
Framber Valdez – Pitches/Start: 80 | Strike %: 59.1 | Pitches per out: 5.5 | Game Score: 62
Those were the words my son texted me when I asked how Valdez was faring in his second start. The left-hander had a really good Opening Day start that lasted a surprising 6.2 innings in Anaheim.
Valdez’s second start, against a putrid hitting Arizona Diamondbacks team, didn’t go as well, as he lasted only three innings, walking five and hitting one of the 17 batters faced. I opined last week that Valdez’s career walk number of 4.0 per nine innings pitched was likely more realistic than his first outing of the season and unfortunately that was the case here.
Stating the obvious, the Astros need Framber to be closer to start one than start two moving forward.