Astros 2022 Season Predictions: Awards and Standings
As the Astros start the year off in Anaheim on Thursday, it’s time to make some predictions for how the season will finish.
Since the start of the “golden age” of the Houston Astros, the team finished with 86 wins in 2015, 84 wins in 2016, 101 wins in 2017, 103 wins in 2018, 107 wins in 2019 and 95 wins in 2021. This is the definition of consistency.
With a beefed up American League West, things will be a little different this season. The Los Angeles Angels, the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers should all be at least somewhat competitive.
As most of the team’s games will be against AL West foes, the number of wins should theoretically decrease. However, the Astros will have about the same amount of offense last year, if not more.
Also, the bullpen has gotten a little better, in my opinion, and is underrated as of right now. If centerfield play and the starting rotation can be where it needs to, or if general manager James Click makes trades to improve these areas, then the Astros should be right back around 100 wins this season.