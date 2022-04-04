5 Astros storylines to follow as 2022 season begins
How will Jeremy Peña stand in the shadow of Carlos Correa?
There’s a new shortstop in town, his name is Jeremy Pena, and he’s had a fantastic spring, batting .389 as of Sunday with a couple of long balls and eight RBI in 18 spring at bats.
That’s nice, but other than gaining a little confidence means zero when the real games begin later this week. Back in 2015, Carlos Correa hit .279 with 22 home runs, 68 RBI, an OPS+ of 135 and a WAR of 4.3 as a rookie.
Pena’s projections are much lower than that, not to mention lower than Correa’s 2022 production and that’s not even counting Correa’s defense, where his 12 outs above average placed him in the 98th percentile.
Pena could be the shortstop of the future, but comparing the two is unfair and we should expect lower production from this position, both offensively and defensively in 2022, while Correa received the highest AAV contract for a reason.