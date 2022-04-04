5 Astros storylines to follow as 2022 season begins
Astros’ Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 7, in Anaheim against the Angels, but what should you know heading into the season?
We had to suffer though a little longer offseason and learn more about collective bargaining agreement than any non-lawyer should have to, but here we are on the cusp of the 2022 Major League Baseball season for the Houston Astros.
The Astros are favorites to win the American League West, but there are questions that have to be answered before that can happen. From injuries, to shortstop to centerfield to the batting order, we will tackle some of the burning questions as the 2022 season dawns.
There are plenty of storylines around the league to follow, but we care about the team that resides in Houston, so with that said here are five Astros storylines to follow through the 2022 season.