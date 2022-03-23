Astros: Jake Odorizzi will have a bounce back season in 2022
With Jake Odorizzi eyeing a clean season, here are reasons why the Astros starter will have a better 2022.
As the Houston Astros began their shortened spring training season, there were some areas of immediate concern within the roster. Fans will circle at the infield with the recent departure of Carlos Correa, but I think the most pressing concern is with the starting rotation.
It’s strange to say a rotation with Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr. at the top is a concern, but Verlander is coming back from Tommy John surgery, and we know that McCullers will not be ready for the start of the season. For a team with championship aspirations, uncertainty with your rotation will make any fanbase squeamish.
I can only offer a small spec of optimism with this rotation. No, Gerrit Cole isn’t coming back to the Astros; this optimism is with a current starter — Jake Odorizzi.
Why him? Odorizzi posted a putrid 4.29 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and routinely struggled to get out of the fifth inning or sometimes even reach the fifth. He was seldom used in the postseason, as some even questioned if he even could make it back to spring training in an Astros uniform.
Like it or not, Odorizzi most likely gets at least 20 to 30 starts this season, and I think 2022 Odorizzi will be much much better than 2021 Odorizzi.