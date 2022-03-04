6 Teams Astros Pray Aren’t In Contention This Season
1 of 7
Assuming there is a trade deadline to be had this year, the Astros will almost certainly be looking to improve their roster at that time.
Should the season actually happen, the Houston Astros will most likely be battling for the AL West crown with an improved rotation, solid bullpen and stacked offensive lineup. But in order to trade with a team, that team generally has to be out of contention to make for a suitable trade partner.
So, here are five teams the Astros pray are not in contention so they can poach away their soon to be free agent talent and who they can take to improve their chances at another World Series trip.