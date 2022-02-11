Former Astros Outfielder to Play in Mexican League
Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick embarks on a new beginning in the Mexican League, signing with the Acereros de Monclova.
The 34-year-old last played in Major League Baseball with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before his release nearing the trade deadline this past season.
Reddick signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets, but his offensive production in Triple-A wasn’t sufficient enough for a callup. The left-hander was released following 11 games with the Syracuse Mets.
This winter, Reddick signed with the Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League, playing seven games before leaving the league. The left-hander had four hits in 20 at-bats, one being a home run.
Now, former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is looking to the Mexican League this summer.
Reddick announced his next stop on Twitter with a hype video, including some of his best plays with the Astros.
Reddick has been active on Twitter and podcasts this offseason, letting fans know that his sights on playing in MLB again are not dead. The 34-year-old enjoyed keeping up with the Caribbean Series, giving props to Pablo Sandoval and saying he needs another chance too.
Astros Orbit:
For Astros Orbit, Climbing Tal’s Hill will update readers on former Houston baseball players continuing their careers elsewhere. This section has been titled “Prospect News” in the past, but like Sugar Land, we will stick to a space theme.
This past week, the Detroit Tigers signed former Astros reliever Carlos Sanabria. The right-hander pitched in two major-league games for Houston in 2020, while not reaching the bigs with the Kansas City Royals in 2021.
Sanabria joins a system with other former Astros, including the return for Justin Verlander and waiver claim Nivaldo Rodriguez. The two are now minor-league options for the franchise that A.J. Hinch manages.
From Robert Murray of FanSided:
"“In the Caribbean Series, pitching for the Charros de Jalisco, Roberto Osuna has been hitting 95-98 mph while touching 100 mph. Rival evaluators say that the free-agent reliever has been the team and league’s best pitcher as he searches for a major-league contract.”"