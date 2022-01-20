Astros: Kyle Tucker Creates Foundation For Hospice Care
Astros’ outfielder Kyle Tucker created the Kyle Tucker Foundation to honor the memory of his late grandfather.
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not only a good ball player, but a really good guy as well. He goes out of his way to help others to those in need.
In March of last year, I wrote about his time spent with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Truck and the impact he had he had on those kids.
Well, this time something hit closer to home. On Twitter yesterday, Tucker announced the formation of the Kyle Tucker Foundation for hospice care in memory of his late grandfather.
"“I am excited to announce the launch of the Kyle Tucker Foundation today. I decided to dedicate my foundation to Hospice after the passing of my grandfather,” Tucker said on Twitter.“Hospice is a type of healthcare that focuses on pain and symptom management at the end of life. It also provides emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families. As part of our mission we also commit to support other charitable organizations throughout the Tampa and Houston communities.”"
I applaud Tucker for doing this because it will help so many families during one of the toughest times in their lives. Hospice care can be such a tough experience for families, both physically and emotionally as they have to slowly watch their loved ones pass on.
My condolences go out to the Tucker family for their loss.
If there is someone out there reading this article and is in need of assistance, please know that you are not alone and that they’re places that can help you. You can click here for more assistance. or donate to the Kyle Tucker Foundation (link embedded).