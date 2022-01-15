Astros Sign Edwin Diaz to Minor-League Deal
The Astros sign infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league deal, not to be confused with the Mets’ closer.
On Friday, Baseball America released minor-league transactions from the last two months. In that time, the Houston Astros added one prospect in Edwin Diaz, a 26-year-old infielder from Puerto Rico.
The signing wasn’t announced by the organization nor posted on the transaction page, so at this time, there are no reports on when the deal was agreed upon.
The addition of Edwin Diaz now complements an international signing from last year, when the Astros added their first National League doppelgänger in pitcher Juan Soto.
Diaz’s signing adds infield-depth to a depleted group at the Triple-A level. The right-hander brings decent walk numbers to the plate, while also strokes of power when making consistent contact.
With C.J. Hinojosa signing in San Diego, the Astros looked thin in Sugar Land with minor-league infield options. Of course, Jeremy Pena, Alex De Goti, Pedro Leon and others are still active, but the addition of Diaz adds more options for the 2022 season.
Without a Collective Bargaining Agreement, it is safe to say the deal was on minor-league terms, even if it was agreed upon before the lockout. Diaz had been assigned to the Oakland A’s before but didn’t make a major-league stint upon his contract expiring.
Diaz has a career slash line of .218/.300/.363 in the Minor Leagues, while spending over 10 games of his 2021 season in the Triple-A West. The league is home to the Skeeters, so a look at him could have begun there.
With Robel Garcia and Jacob Wilson being granted free agency, Diaz fits into the Skeeters’ roster as an extra option that can play all positions within the infield.
Although he might not be eyed as an option for the major-league club down the stretch, the 26-year-old could fight for the job. Diaz’s signing is easily comparable to that of Jose Siri’s last winter; a tenured minor-leaguer with potential.
While the Astros added an infielder, they also released a minor-league arm in Janos Meszaros. The right-hander was signed last March but only pitched 1.1 innings in Low-A due to an injury.