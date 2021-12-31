Former Astros Outfielder Says He is Not Done Yet
Josh Reddick wants to make a return to Major League Baseball, while currently a free agent.
Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is currently not on a major-league team, while finishing his 2021 season a free agent. The 34-year-old played with the Arizona Diamondbacks up until his release on Aug. 7, but was signed by the New York Mets a few days later.
Reddick never played past Triple-A for the National League club, and he was later released on Aug. 29. The outfielder made his return to Minute Maid Park this past postseason to throw out a first pitch, but he now remains a free agent.
Although reaching more than 10 years of service time this past season, Reddick doesn’t believe he is done yet. On Thursday, he took to WiseKracks on the World Sports Network to let those know that he still wants to play.
"“I just want to play,” Reddick said. “I love this game, and I know when I’m done, that’s it. It’s over.”"
After slashing to a career-low line of .258/.285/.371, Reddick’s days in Arizona were cut before the season ended. The veteran reached 10 years of service time, which includes MLB perks and a pension, but he still has that want to play.
Reddick told WiseKracks that he is feeling better than he did early on in his career, while highlighting his ability to stay healthy in his career. The right-hander looked to make a case in the Dominican Winter League in the past month, but his stay ended conceded early.
The left-hander played only seven games in the Dominican Republic for the Toros del Este, accumulating 21 plate appearances and reaching base five times. Reddick departed the league, before the season concluded.
While possibly looking for more at-bats to showcase his ability to continue playing at a major-league level, Reddick could still earn himself a minor-league deal this offseason with an invite to spring training.