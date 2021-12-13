Astros: 2 Teams Pursuing Bench Coach Joe Espada
The Houston Astros inked manager Dusty Baker for a third season, as his one-year deal for 2022 could be his final hoorah at a World Series title. That could depend on whether the Astros retain bench coach Joe Espada, who many fans speculate to be the manager of the future.
Like past offseasons, Espada is being sought out by teams with managerial openings. In 2019, he was a finalist for the Chicago Cubs’ job but finished second to former Cubs’ catcher and clubhouse favorite, David Ross.
Now, Espada is back in the mix for two managerial spots with the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics. Both teams showed promise going into spring training in 2021, while many news outlets respectively chose them as division winners.
Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada remains in the mix for two open managerial positions.
Oakland A’s
2021 Record: 86-76 (Third in American League West)
Previous Manager: Bob Melvin (Signed with San Diego Padres)
The Oakland A’s remain without a manager, after Bob Melvin left the franchise this offseason for the San Diego Padres. Melvin signed an extension mid-season but saw more money and a better chance of winning in San Diego, as the Oakland enters a possible rebuild.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that Espada has interviewed with the A’s for their managerial opening. The current coaching staff for the A’s has some holes to fill, as Melvin took his right-hand man with him to the Padres.
New York Mets
2021 Record: 77-85 (Third in National League East)
Previous Manager: Luis Rojas (Signed to be the New York Yankees’ Third Base Coach)
Luis Rojas didn’t cut it as the Mets’ manager the last two seasons, as he replaced Carlos Beltran in 2020. Beltran, respectively, never coached a game for the Mets in light of the sign stealing scandal.
Now, the Mets are interested in a different Astros’ contributor, but the difference is that Espada was with the New York Yankees in 2017. Espada is a top-three finalist for the Mets’ job, as reported by Joel Sherman of The New York Post.