2 forgotten Astros outfielders who deserve Hall of Fame consideration

The past decade has been kind to Astros with Hall of Fame ambitions. Craig Biggio became the first to don the Astros cap in Cooperstown, followed by fellow Killer B Jeff Bagwell. In the coming weeks, it’s likely that former Astros closer Billy Wagner will continue the club’s hot streak. The Houston greats of the past, though, have either been overlooked or, like Nolan Ryan, have opted to represent other baseball teams at their inductions.

Thankfully, the Veterans Committee has a chance to rectify this lack of Houston representation in the Hall by considering and electing Astros legends José Cruz and Jimmy Wynn. Cruz, whose playing career lasted from 1970-88, would be eligible for the Contemporary Era ballot in December 2025, while Wynn, who played from 1963-77, would have to wait for the next round of Classic Era voting in 2027.

Cruz spent his first five big league seasons with the Cardinals, but lost his starting job to Rookie of the Year Bake McBride in 1974. Now expendable, he found himself in Houston where he had a career resurgence. He moved to the corner outfield spots to accommodate Gold Glover César Cedeño in center, and Cruz eventually found his defensive home in left.

Cruz ranks among the top 50 left fielders all time in defensive games (26th), putouts (25th), double plays (45th), total zone runs (9th), range factor per nine (32nd), and range factor per game (50th). Most of these stats are thanks to his longevity and durability; he played at least 140 games in nine of his 13 seasons in Houston.

Legend ⭐️



Congratulations José Cruz on being elected tonight into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/xC1gQj3rsc — Houston Astros (@astros) April 15, 2023

Cruz’s greatest moments, though, came at the plate and on the basepaths. Despite playing in the imposingly large Astrodome, he led the NL with 189 hits in 1983 and thrice landed in the Top 10 in RBI. He stole 30 or more bases five times. Cruz finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting three times.

Cruz also came up big in the clutch. His game-tying single in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the 1980 NLCS kept Houston’s hopes of its first World Series appearance alive. Unfortunately, the Astros fell to the Phillies in the 10th inning.

After his playing days ended following a one-year stint with the Yankees, Cruz returned to Houston to serve as a coach. A two-time Roberto Clemente Award nominee, he now serves in the Astros’ front office as the community outreach executive. His son, Jose Jr., played 12 years in the majors, ending his career in Houston, while his grandson, Trei, is a prospect in the Tigers’ farm system.

Like Cruz, Wynn manned the expansive green of the Astrodome (and Colt Stadium before that). A diminutive center fielder, Wynn took a few seasons to find his feet in the majors, but by 1965, he began to break into the upper echelon of baseball. In an era dominated by Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and later Hank Aaron, Wynn never quite attained fame, but did demonstrate an all-around game that should enter him into Cooperstown conversations.

Early in his career, Wynn played with abandon, swinging hard (and often) and wreaking havoc on the basepaths. That devil-may-care style led to a broken arm in 1966 when he smashed into an outfield wall in an attempt to field a fly ball.

Wynn was a true power-speed threat with career highs of 43 steals in 1965 and 37 homers in 1967, when he went head-to-head and blow-for-blow with Aaron in a home run race. His career 129 OPS+, which adjusts for park factors, is a testament to his slugging prowess in the cavernous Houston home ballpark.

Wynn fielded his position well, twice leading all NL outfielders in range factor per game, putouts, and assists. After moving to right field late in his career, he led that position in fielding percentage in 1972 and ‘73. But the true value of the “Toy Cannon” came from his bat.

The Astros did right by Wynn, who passed away in 2020, and Cruz, retiring their numbers and inducting them into the Astros Hall of Fame. Now it’s time for Cooperstown to consider the same. After all, Wynn and Cruz rank 17th and 22nd, respectively, in their position by the JAWS metric. It’s time for two more Astros hats in the Hall.