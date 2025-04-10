3 burning questions Astros are nowhere close to answering

Will the Astros pitching depth prove to be enough?

Pitching, particularly the starting rotation, used to be a real strength for Houston. As the years have gone on, many of the veterans the club once relied on have moved on the greener pastures. The team still boasts a stud in Framber Valdez, while Hunter Brown's electric arm should combine with Valdez for an electric one-two punch atop the rotation.

In the bullpen, while Josh Hader's inaugural season in Houston didn't go exactly as planned, the dominant southpaw has more than enough of a track record to make you believe he'll bounce back.

The question is whether or not the team has sufficient depth behind those top-tier arms. Spencer Arrighetti had an up-and-down debut in 2024 and has already hit the IL with a thumb injury that fortunately won't require surgery.

The rest of the rotation: Ronel Blanco, Ryan Gusto, and Hayden Wesneski, will have to answer the bell despite short and inconsistent track records. In the bullpen, the Ryan Pressly trade has forced everyone up a rung as the Astros will look for some stability in the lead-up to Hader in the ninth.

Despite owner Jim Crane's comments that the luxury tax wasn't a factor in the team's offseason spending, it's clear that it was as the pitching staff was left largely unaddressed.

The team even forwent the opportunity to reunite with franchise icon Justin Verlander, who, while not a magic bullet to solve the depth issues, would have been a relatively inexpensive addition that could have provided veteran leadership and maybe had enough in the tank to still summon his big-game abilities when called upon.

The Astros will need a few of these younger arms to step up quickly.

Will the Astros' wacky position changes pay off?

Moving Cam Smith, 22, a natural third baseman to right field was a risk, but one that might be worth taking given his youth. Moving Jose Altuve to left field after a decade and a half at second base was a bit more of a head scratcher.

There are risks associated with both of these wild decisions. First, will both of these players adapt to their new positions and play adequate or better defense? Second, will the strain of playing a new position bleed over to the batters' box, resulting in offensive struggles?

The jury is very much still out. Defensive metrics take a while to stabilize, and with only a handful of reps in spring training and the early going of the regular season, both players need more time to determine whether or not they can truly get comfortable.

Offensively, it's hard to tie Smith's struggles to adapting to a new position or to adapting to the majors in general. As for Altuve, the bat looks vintage to date, but a larger sample will be needed to prove he can carry through.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill